WATCH: Traditional passports to be swapped for heartbeats, according to experts

Traditional passport books will be a thing of the past and instead, passengers will fly through security with heartbeat and biometric passports.

Heartbeat passports are the way of the future, according to travel predictions.

A new study has predicted that in just 50 years, passengers’ heartbeat signatures, which are unique to every person, and biometric details will be logged on a global system in the same way fingerprint scanning technology works today.

The easyJet 2070: The Future Travel Report predicts what travel will look like in 50 years. It was authored by a group of leading academics - Professor Birgitte Andersen, Professor Graham Braithwaite, Dr Patrick Dixon, futurist Shivvy Jervis, and Dr Melissa Sterry.

Other predictions include that biomimetic sensory plane seats which adapt to the passengers’ body shape, optoelectronic inflight entertainment beamed directly to passengers’ eyes and digital personal holiday concierges will all be the norm by 2070.