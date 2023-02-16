WATCH: Travelling bus fights digital illiteracy in Liberia

In northern Liberia, a yellow bus is travelling from school to school to teach students how to use computers. The idea is the brainchild of Jeremiah Lloyd Cooper, a 36-year-old information and telecommunications technician.

Story continues below Advertisement

The project began last November and so far the founder claims it has reached 1,000 students. "I graduated from high school actually with no basic computer basis, knowledge. I didn’t even know how to power on a computer, but I went on to choose to study information technology at University level. And I was humiliated the first day that I got into the computer lab; my finger got frozen on the keyboard. I didn't know how to type and it was humiliating, you know, I experienced. So ever since then, my dream has been to be able to extend computer literacy to children graduating from high school", said Jeremiah Lloyd Cooper , founder of the mobile computer lab.

The project is funded by the United Nations Development Fund, UNDP, through Jeremiah's start-up "New Breed Tech Hub". The objective is to reach not just schoolchildren but also women. "For each time we reach this new community, the momentum is high. Students are eager, they want to learn and they even wish for more of our mobile computer lab reaching them frequently, let’s just say frequently", admits computer trainer, Martin B. Payedoe .

Story continues below Advertisement