WATCH: UK's Only Polar Bear Cub Celebrates First Birthday

The cub was spotted sharing his birthday cake with mum Victoria who also celebrated a birthday, turning 26 on Monday 12 December.

The UK’s only polar bear cub has celebrated his first birthday. Brodie, a resident at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park marked the milestone with a birthday ice-cake made of carrot, hot dogs, apples, cod liver oil and peanut butter frosting.

Vickie Larkin, carnivore team leader at Highland Wildlife Park said, “We are all delighted to wish Brodie a happy first birthday. He is an amazing ambassador for his cousins in the wild. Seeing polar bears like Brodie up close is a great way to connect with nature and raise awareness of the threats the species face in the wild.”

Born on 13 December 2021, Brodie took his first steps outside in March 2022. In the wild, polar bear cubs will stay with their mothers for two to three years, learning key survival skills before leaving to start their own families.