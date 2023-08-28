WATCH: US gymnast Simone Biles wins a record eighth all-around national title

World gymnastics superstar Simone Biles won the women's all-around event at the American championships in San José on Sunday, giving her a record-breaking eighth title. The four-time Olympic champion thrilled the crowd with a final floor performance that earned her 15.400 points and a final score of 118.450 points.

This eighth national all-around title enabled her to beat Alfred Jochim's record of seven in 1933. At 26, she also became the oldest gymnast to win the national all-around competition, ten years after her first title. The American star had been in the lead since the first night of competition on Friday when she performed a Yurchenko double pike, a vault so difficult that no other gymnast has ever performed it in competition. Her victory on Sunday was her second in as many competitions since returning from a two-year hiatus. She had withdrawn from most of the events at the 2021 Olympics in Japan for mental health and safety reasons.