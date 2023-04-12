WATCH: USB stick-shaped futuristic travel trailer swivels open to reveal a deck for lounging on the road

A sleek-rotating travel trailer is now available to buy after initial designs were announced over a decade ago. The Romotow T8 rotating caravan - which resembles a USB stick when extended - has hit the market at £187,124 ($375,000 NZD).

Designed by New Zealand-based architecture firm W2, the travel trailer is much more than a luxury RV, with its futuristic two-part design expanding the living space substantially. Broken down into two parts, one portion of the chassis is immovable, while the other part, which holds the living space, can rotate to a 90-degree position at the push of a button, allowing the chassis to be used as a covered patio or deck.