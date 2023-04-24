WATCH: Vintage car enthusiasts show off their retro rides in Romania

One such vehicle which drew plenty of attention was a restored 1970 Citroën DS, the pride and joy of vintage car collector, Florin Dobre.

Petrol heads gathered in Romania's western city of Timisoara on Sunday for the 23rd edition of the Motor Retro Parade festival, where car enthusiasts showcased their exquisite vintage vehicles.

"This car is one of the most beautiful cars ever made. When it was first produced, back in 1955, it revolutionised the car industry. It was the first car equipped with power steering, hydraulic system, adaptive headlights," he said.

Dozens of car collectors and restorers from Timis, Huneadoara and Arad in western Romania were present at the exhibition.

These old vehicles, devoid of electronics, are very popular with tourists, but their maintenance can be very costly.