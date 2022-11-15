WATCH: Volkswagen GEN.TRAVEL Shows Its Future With Autonomous Zero Emissions Vehicle

The prospective self-driving car, which was unveiled at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance event near Paris drives autonomously and turns the driver into a relaxed passenger who has time for other things.

Volkswagen’s GEN.TRAVEL autonomous concept car shows how the brand is planning for its future generations of vehicles.

Dr. Nikolai Ardey, Head of Volkswagen Group Innovation, says: “With GEN.TRAVEL, we can already experience today what will be possible in the near future with innovative technology. Door-to-door travel at a new level. Emission-free and stress-free.”

The GEN.TRAVEL has a unique, modular interior concept that can be customized for each journey and booked as a Mobility-as-a-Service offering. Depending on the configuration, up to four people can be transported in the concept vehicle.

An innovative passenger restraint system ensures maximum safety even in a lying position, while its lighting system influences melatonin production to help passengers fall asleep and wake up naturally. Artificial intelligence (AI) and platooning – fully autonomous driving in convoys – are used to further increase the range for long-distance journeys. Meaning you can lie back and enjoy the ride!