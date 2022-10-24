Watch: Warthog Fights off Leopard and 5 Hyenas

Showcasing the "Jewel of South Africa" Chris has spent 86 days in Kruger and has managed to raise R8.6mil for Smile Foundation.

A Warthog fights off a leopard and 5 hyenas in this monumental struggle for survival. Video creator and wildlife enthusiast, Christopher Tosi, lucked out when he spotted a leopard on the S25, approximately 1km east of the S26 junction, in the Kruger National Park.

"Concentrating hard and intent on finding a good sighting before reaching Crocodile Bridge, I was driving at 30km/h with all the windows open. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw the unmistakable flash of a leopard's tail and torso. I remember how tense everything about it was. Every muscle and fibre of the leopard was contracted. A split second later, the screams of the warthog began."

"An epic battle of tug-of-war ensued. Neither the leopard nor the hyena was letting go of the warthog, who continued to wail in agony."

"When 3 more hyenas came charging in. Without hesitation, the leopard instantly gave up the warthog to protect itself from harm. The battle was not over. The warthog now had to defend itself against 4 hyenas, frothing at the mouth for blood."