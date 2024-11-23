WATCH: ‘We love you Nosi. Happy Driving!’: Helper receives a brand-new car from her boss

It seems Christmas came early for this helper who received a brand-new car from her boss. A video that has gone viral on TikTok with almost four million views, was posted by Simon At Volkswagen yesterday showing a family surprising their helper with an amazing gift.

In the video, you see the family waiting for her to be brought outside by the dad. When they get to the driveway, the new car is waiting for her. “‘We love you Nosi. Happy Driving!” says the mom as the helper stands stunned.

“This is mine?” she asks when she realises that the car is actually hers before running towards the car and excitedly trying to open the car door. She then runs and joyously picks up a little boy who was standing next to his grandmother before she runs over to his parents and gives them all big hugs. Completely overwhelmed with emotions she first stands in disbelief and then moves closer to the car.

As someone else hands her the keys to her new car, she says: “It’s mine. Guys, you did a big thing for me. I never even dream about this. How can I say thank you to you? I don’t know.” Besides the already incredible gift, VW gifted a few other goodies as well. @simonatvolkswagen This was very beautiful 🥰

♬ original sound - Simon At Volkswagen Thousands of people took to the comment section to congratulate Nosi. “Congratulations, watching at 05:05am, what a beautiful start to my day. Seeing there’s still humanity and appreciation for others out there. Bless Nozi and the family that made this possible for her,” responded one person. “Congratulations sis Nosi… and thank you guys for what u did,” said another.