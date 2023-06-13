WATCH: Women's Soccer Stars Immortalised As LEGO Figures

The 899-piece LEGO Icons of Play set features a vibrant football stadium set features a line-up of 15 minifigures featuring five players, eight supporters, one coach, and one referee so fans of all ages can kick-off alongside their football heroes or cheer from the stands and celebrate their victory on the winner’s podium. The set even features a VAR station and referee to help make nail-biting decisions, and a moveable scoreboard.

Women’s soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Yuki Nagasato, Sam Kerr and Asisat Oshoala have been immortalised in brick form as part of LEGO’s new football-themed set.

Alongside the set, the LEGO Group has launched Play Unstoppable, a new campaign focused on celebrating the endless potential of girls when they are given opportunities to play.

Chelsea and Australia star Kerr says: “I’m excited to be working alongside the LEGO Group to celebrate the many dimensions of play for girls and to show that it’s time for the world to get ready for girls, allowing them to play openly and fiercely - and free from stereotypes”.

The LEGO Group is also partnering with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to open three permanent mini-football pitches across the country and on schemes with Football Australia.