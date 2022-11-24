Watch: World record-breaking drone display in Riyadh

A scannable QR code illuminates the night sky. The technological feat is the biggest of its kind ever achieved. It marks the launch of Saudi Arabia's first electric vehicle brand, Ceer. The company says the vehicles are scheduled to be available in 2025.

Over 1,300 drones have been launched simultaneously in the sky above Riyadh - breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest drone QR code. The code takes users to Ceer's own website. "They wanted to do something big for their launch. They wanted to kind of make a spectacle. So they decided to attempt a record with Guinness World Records, in order to kind of build a buzz around the launch of the brand," Shaddy Gadd, Senior Marketing Manager, MENAT, Guinness World Records.