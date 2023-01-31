WATCH: World's First Artificial Womb Concept Facility Allows Parents To Pick Their Baby's Traits

EctoLife is the world’s first artificial womb facility, which is powered entirely by renewable energy. The concept is the brainchild of Berlin-based Hashem Al-Ghaili who believes the facilities would allow infertile couples to conceive a baby and become the true biological parents of their own offspring.

In theory, EctoLife will be able to grow 30,000 babies a year in their lab and an 'elite package' would allow parents-to-be to genetically engineer the embryo before implanting it into the artificial womb. The facility features 75 highly equipped labs, with each able to accommodate up to 400 growth pods or artificial wombs. Every pod is designed to replicate the exact conditions that exist inside the mother's uterus.

The pods are equipped with a screen that displays real-time data on the developmental progress of the baby with the data visible on an app. Because babies are thought to recognise language and learn words while still in the womb, EctoLife growth pods feature internal speakers that play a wide range of words and music to your baby. The app allows choice of playlist baby listens to and the ability to sing directly to them to gain familiarity with your voice before birth.

Hashem explains: "According to the World Health Organization, around 300,000 women die from pregnancy complications. EctoLife artificial womb is designed to alleviate human suffering and reduce the chances of C-sections. With EctoLife, premature births and C-sections will be a thing of the past."