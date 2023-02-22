WATCH: Xylophone Playing Chickens Make For Musical Pancake Day

A group of chicken Tchaikovskys from Lincolnshire have been keeping themselves hen-tertained this winter by playing the xylophone. It's been a tough year for the birds, who are much in demand for their eggs this pancake day (21February2023), due to an avian flu outbreak that has seen them confined inside.

However, the RSPCA Assured laying hen farm in Lincolnshire has come up with a novel way to keep the birds' spirits up by providing xylophones to peck at and play on. RSPCA Assured assessor Caren Darby said:, “When you enter the hen house, it's like a Night at the Proms. All you can hear are the jingles the hens are creating. It's a sound and sight to behold!".