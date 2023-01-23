WATCH: Zoo Holds Gender Reveal For Endangered Baby Rhino

The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino by stuffing a ball with confetti. The newborn’s father, Ruka, then speared the ball which revealed pink confetti. The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered species, making the birth of the new calf all the more important.

The female calf was born on Dec. 31 .but zookeepers have kept the baby girl and her mother, Zuri, out of the public eye in order to give them time to bond. There are roughly 740 eastern black rhinos left in the wild and only 53 in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.