Western Cape welcomes 18 babies on Christmas Day

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness announced the province welcomed 18 babies into the world on Christmas Day at its public health facilities. The number of babies born were reportedly brought into the world between midnight and 11.30am on December 25, 2024, and of the 18 babies, eight are boys and 10 girls.

The department has stated the number of babies born may increase as the day progresses. “The first three Christmas babies, all girls, were born between 00.10am and1.05am. The first little girl weighed 3,26 kg and was born at 00.10am at Paarl Hospital.The second little girl was born at 00.58am at Karl Bremer Hospital to mother Asiphe Mlandu, and weighed 3,22 kg. The third baby, also a girl, weighing 2,56 kg, was born at 1.05am at Du Noon Maternity Unit to mother Nicole Jantjies,” the department said. Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness believes that the first thousand days of a child’s life, from conception, are critical for their development. The physical, social, and brain development that takes place during this time is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a solid foundation for health, learning, and good relationships in the future. This is an important time to support your child’s development through adequate nutrition, immunisations, and reading to your child.

Health and Wellness MEC, Mireille Wenger was overjoyed by the news. “On this joyous Christmas Day, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to the families welcoming their precious little ones into the world. To the new mothers, I wish you all the love, health, and happiness as you embark on this incredible journey of motherhood. May your baby’s arrival bring even more joy and light to your hearts. “We celebrate not only the miracle of life but the hope and happiness that these new beginnings bring to our communities. I also want to thank our healthcare workers and staff who have been working during this festive season. Your dedication and continued efforts have ensured that patients continue to experience the quality care that we strive for every day in the Western Cape. We remain grateful for all that you do,” Wenger said.

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness also wanted to congratulate the parents on the safe delivery of all the new arrivals on Christmas Day. The department said it looks forward to being a part of their development journey and sent a sincere thank you to all our staff members, including midwives, for their hard work and dedication on this special day. [email protected]