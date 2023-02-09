What happened today (February 9) in history from a South African perspective

Langalibalele is banished to Robben Island, Nobel laureate and author JM Coetzee is born, the Cape Coloured Corps goes off to fight and Sophiatown residents are kicked out of their homes because of Apartheid – this is what happened on this day (February 9) in history 1841 Daniel Lindley, an American Presbyterian clergyman, is ordained as minister of the Voortrekkers’ Pietermaritzburg congregation.

Story continues below Advertisement

1874 Langalibalele, chief of the AmaHlubi people, is tried by a British court, found guilty of treason, and banished to Robben Island. He is one of the first Black activists to mount an armed struggle and be banished to the prison. 1900 The Davis Cup – the premier men’s international tennis team event – is established. 1906 Martial law is proclaimed in Natal in response to the Bambatha Rebellion.

1916 The Cape Corps – 32 officers and 1 022 soldiers – leaves for East Africa under General Jan Smuts, commander of UK and South African troops in the East African campaign of World War I. 1922 Snow falls on Hawaii’s Mauna Loa. 1934 The coldest day in New York city history, a bone-numbing −46.7°C.

Story continues below Advertisement

1936 Lieutenant Tommy Rose arrives in Cape Town from England after a record-breaking flight that lasted three days, 17 hours and 38 minutes, in a Miles Falcon. 1940 Nobel laureate and author JM Coetzee is born. 1945 The British submarine HMS Venturer sinks U-864 off Norway in a rare instance of submarine-to-submarine combat.

Story continues below Advertisement

1951 A South Korean Army battalion kills 719 unarmed citizens in Geochang, South Korea. 1955 Sophiatown, Johannesburg, residents are forcefully moved to Meadowlands, Soweto. The removals are part of the government’s countrywide plan to turn the residential and business areas of cities and towns white. 1969 The first flight of the much-used Boeing 747 ‘jumbo jet’.