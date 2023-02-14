What happened today in history (February 14) from a South African perspective

From the origins of Valentine’s Day to the Valentine’s Day Massacre. This is what happened on this day in history. 269 Roman Emperor Claudius II executes two Christian martyrs who share the same name – Valentine. Two hundred years later, the church sets up an annual feast, Valentine’s Day, in honour of them. The feast evolves outside of the church to become a celebration of romance and love.

Story continues below Advertisement

1076 Pope Gregory VII excommunicates Holy Roman Emperor Henry IV (for the 1st time). 1349 Hundreds of Jews are burnt alive, the rest are hounded from Strasbourg. 1400 Richard II of England dies, after being starved by his usurper, Henry Bolingbroke.

1779 Explorer Captain James Cook is killed on the Island of Hawaii. 1840 Dingane, stripped of his kingship after he and his Zulu warriors are vanquished at the battle of Magongo, at the Umkuzi River, flees to Swaziland, where he is murdered. 1840 Natal is proclaimed a Voortrekker Republic, with the borders being the Umzimvubu in the south, the Black Mfolozi in the north, the sea to the east. No mention is made of the western border.

Story continues below Advertisement

1876 Alexander Graham Bell applies for a patent for the telephone, as does Elisha Gray. The US Supreme Court eventually rules that Bell is the rightful inventor. 1900 British forces begin a fourth attempt to lift the Siege of Ladysmith. 1929 Seven people, six are rivals of mobster Al Capone’s gang, are murdered in the St Valentine’s Day Massacre in Chicago.

Story continues below Advertisement

1931 The original Dracula film starring Bela Lugosi as the titular vampire, is released. 1941 The German 5th Light Division, Rommel’s Afrika Corps, arrives in Tripoli to give backbone to the Italian-led Axis forces in North Africa. 1945 Prague is mistaken for Dresden by allied pilots and bombed.

1990 The Voyager 1 spacecraft takes the Pale Blue Dot photograph of Earth. 1994 King Goodwill Zwelithini tells President FW de Klerk he rejects the interim constitution and is prepared to set up a Zulu kingdom. 2005 YouTube is launched by a group of college students.