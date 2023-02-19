What happened today in history (February 19) from a South African perspective

1600 Huaynaputina, in Peru, South America, is the most violent and catastrophic volcanic eruption recorded, affecting the world’s climate, with 1601 being the coldest year in six centuries and causing famine in Russia as well as the collapse of the German wine industry.

1884 More than 60 tornadoes strike the southern US and kill 800 people 1896 Eighty people die and 500 are injured when a goods train and a train carrying dynamite collide in Braamfontein. 1900 British troops occupy Hlangwane, Natal.

1906 Will Keith Kellogg and Charles Bolin found the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company, now Kellogg’s 1910 ‘Typhoid Mary’ is freed from her first period of forced isolation, and goes on to cause several further outbreaks of typhoid in the New York area. She is then locked up for the rest of her life. An asymptomatic carrier of the disease, she never had symptoms. 1913 Pedro Lascuráin becomes president of Mexico for 45 minutes – the shortest term.

1914 Four-year old Charlotte May Pierstorff is sent by post on from Grangeville, Idaho, to her grandparents’ house 115km away (because it was the cheapest option) in the most famous ‘child-in-the-post’ instance. 1942 Japanese warplanes attack Darwin, Australia, killing 243 people. 1945 About 980 Japanese soldiers, hiding in mangrove swamps to escape advancing British troops, are killed by salt water crocodiles on Ramree Island, Burma.

1954 The Politburo of the Soviet Union orders the transfer of Crimea to Ukraine. 1978 Egyptian forces raid Larnaca International Airport over a hijacking and without permission. The Cypriot National Guard and police kill 15 Egyptian commandos and destroy the Egyptian C-130 transport plane. 1994 Gunmen kill 18 ANC supporters in KwaZulu-Natal.