What happened today in history, February 5

Birth of the movie, a heroic act, Neil Aggett brutally murdered in custody, cockle pickers drown an and a massive online heist comes acropper 1869 The largest alluvial gold nugget in history, called ’Welcome Stranger’ and weighing 97kg, is found in Moliagul, Victoria, Australia.

Story continues below Advertisement

1870 The first motion picture shown to a theatre audience in Philadelphia. 1885 King Leopold II of Belgium establishes the Congo (and all who live in it) as a personal colonial possession. 1900 British General Sir Redvers Buller conquers Vaalkrans at the Tugela river, but shelling from both sides continues and his forces are forced to evacuate their positions.

1915 General Louis Botha leaves for South West Africa to take control of Union troops who will conquer the area from Germany. 1924 Alexander Matrosov, Hero of the Soviet Union, is born. During World War II, the 19-year-old sacrifices his life by blocking the fire of a German machine gun with his body to let comrades attack an enemy stronghold. 1939 Generalísimo Francisco Franco becomes the leader of Spain.

Story continues below Advertisement

1958 A hydrogen bomb, known as the Tybee Bomb, is lost by the US Air Force off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, never to be recovered. 1970 Off-spinner John Traicos makes his Test debut for South Africa against Australia, in Durban. He was one of a few cricketers to have played at the highest level for more than one country; Zimbabwe was the other. 1982 Trade union leader Dr Neil Aggett is beaten and tortured to death for his political convictions while in the custody of the police, who for years would lie about the cause of his death.

Story continues below Advertisement

1983 Former Gestapo official Klaus Barbie, aka ‘The Butcher of Lyon’, is brought to trial. 1992 Six ANC members are shot dead in Folweni, Natal. 1992 The Goldstone Commission of Inquiry has its first hearing on the SADF’s involvement in promoting Black-on-Black violence.