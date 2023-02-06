What happened today in history, February 6

Man United’s awful loss in the Munich air disaster, a record amount of time in the air and the patenting of an integrated circuit, which changed the way we live forever. 1795 The “Vryburgers” proclaim the Republic of Graaff-Reinet.

1819 British Statesman Stamford Raffles founds Singapore as a British trading port. 1820 The first 86 African-American immigrants leave New York to start a settlement (Liberia). 1838 Zulu king Dingaane signs the treaty drafted by Piet Retief on February 4 in which he declares his approval to grant an extensive area between the Tugela and Umzimvubu rivers to the Voortrekkers. But at the farewell function Retief’s 70 men and 30 mounted servants are killed on Dingane’s orders.

1900 Fighting between Boers and the British continues at the Battle of Vaalkrans. 1901 The battle of Chrissiesmeer takes place. 1910 Belgian aviator Albert Kimmerling gives a flying display in Johannesburg – it is the start of serious aviation in South Africa.

1933 The highest sea wave (not tsunami), 34m, is recorded in a Pacific hurricane. 1935 Monopoly, the board game goes on sale. 1952 King George VI of England dies and his daughter becomes Queen Elizabeth II, queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

1958 Eight Manchester United players and 15 others are killed in the Munich air disaster. 1959 Jack Kilby of Texas Instruments files the first patent for an integrated circuit. They are found in every electronic device that has some type of microprocessor control, from cell phones and portable music players to gaming systems, personal computers, and other digital devices. This invention changed the world. 1970 Springbok cricketer Graeme Pollock scores 274 runs against Australia in Durban.

1994 Twelve people – nine women and three children – are killed in a pre-dawn attack in Masunkazane, Richmond, Natal. 2000 Russian troops capture Grozny, Chechnya, forcing the separatist Chechen Republic of Ichkeria government into exile. 2017 Qatar Airways completes the longest commercial flight when a Boeing 777 lands in Auckland after a 16-hour flight from Doha until it is overtaken by a 2022 Cathay Pacific flight from New York to Hong Kong avoiding Russian air space.