People die during the Rand Revolt, birth of songbird Miriam Makeba, deadly racially charged riots break out in Los Angeles and Steve Fossett wings it – these are some of the things that happened back in the day on March 3

1910 Oil tycoon John D Rockefeller jr. announces his retirement from managing his businesses so that he can devote his time to philanthropy.

1859 The two-day Great Slave Auction, the largest in US history, ends.

1917 German Foreign Secretary Arthur Zimmermann publicly admits that the Zimmermann Telegram is genuine, which lends enough support for a US declaration of war on Germany.

1919 Jan Hendrik Hofmeyr, is appointed principal of the South African School of Mines and Technology, in Johannesburg, which goes on to become the University of the Witwatersrand.

1922 Eight Whites are killed in Brakpan in fights between government forces and revolutionaries/striking miners during the Rand Revolt.