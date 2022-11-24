Win a 4 ball voucher at Paarl Golf Club by supporting a child with cancer through Cupcakes of Hope.

Each week, stand a chance to win a 4 ball golf voucher worth over R2000 at one of the esteemed golf course we visit in the “Signature Holes in Cape Town & the Winelands in support of Cupcakes of Hope series’ Cupcakes of HOPE is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726). Their aim is to raise awareness and funds for the medical assistance of children with cancer here in South Africa.

To support this incredible charity, GOAT Golf will be running a crowd-funding campaign during the entire series. Show your support and help these young, brave cancer warriors through Cupcakes of Hope. Simply click here and purchase a R100 raffle ticket to be entered into the weekly draw. This week’s golf voucher is generously gifted by the Paarl Golf Club, located in the Paarl-Franschhoek valley in South Africa’s beautiful winelands region.

The 27-hole course offers members unique facilities and extensive membership options to choose from. Paarl Golf Club has a warm tradition of friendliness and has enthusiastically welcomed visitors throughout its 110 years of existence. They take great care of the course, beautifully framed by mountains, rivers and vineyards throughout the seasons. Be sure to follow the entire series featured on IOL and Goat Golf Holes on YouTube where GOAT Golf visits magnificent golf courses across Cape Town & the Winelands and are joined by some illustrious celebrity guest which include Herschelle Gibbs, Reuben Riffel, Sally Little, Allan Donald, Lance Witten, Rob Louw, Jean De Villiers, Schalk Brits and more!!!