Win a 4 ball voucher at the Metropolitan Golf Club in the heart of Cape Town by supporting a child with cancer through Cupcakes of Hope.

Each week, stand a chance to win a 4 ball golf voucher worth over R2000 at one of the esteemed golf course we visit in the “Signature Holes in Cape Town & the Winelands in support of Cupcakes of Hope series’ In this week’s episode we were joined by 2 x Major Winner Sally Little to play the Signature Hole at the Metropolitan Golf Club.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cupcakes of HOPE is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726). Their aim is to raise awareness and funds for the medical assistance of children with cancer here in South Africa. To support this incredible charity, GOAT Golf will be running a crowd-funding campaign during the entire series. Show your support and help these young, brave cancer warriors through Cupcakes of Hope. Simply click on the link below and purchase a R100 raffle ticket to be entered into the weekly draw.

Enter Here This week’s golf voucher is generously gifted by the Metropolitan Golf Club, located in the heart of the city of Cape Town, South Africa. The Metropolitan golf course has remained the jewel of central Cape Town since its creation in 1895. The MET (as it is affectionally known by its members and visitors) was commissioned by the City of Cape Town and rebuilt in 2010 by local Golf Course Architect, Mark Müller. The Met has 18 holes, each with separate tees, together with 14 world class greens that share 9 beautiful fairways. Bent Grass greens and Kikuyu fairways line this parkland designed ground. We invite you to join us for a spectacular round of golf.