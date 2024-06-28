Woman carries SA flag high and wins at a top global competition

Kgomotso Molefe, a 28-year-old South African woman has won a global competition in Lisbon, Portugal, thanks to her passion, perseverance, and ability to break down barriers. She has represented South Africa at the Best of Belron Competition and is bringing home the Award of Best Repair Technician.

Her path began as a participant in a young professional development programme and concluded in her being named the best auto glass repair technician in an international competition. “I am incredibly honoured and proud to have represented South Africa and most importantly, represented an ordinary township child to show them that everything is possible if you persevere. “Growing up in the dusty streets of Garankuwa, I never even thought I would be flying to Europe, let alone win a prestigious title. Being in an aeroplane for the first time in my life, it was both scary and intimidating,” she said.

She says that it has been a difficult road to travel, but extremely gratifying. Molefe says she hopes that her experience will inspire other young women to pursue their dreams and overcome whatever obstacles they may face. “Don’t be afraid to venture into uncharted and unconventional territories. With dedication and the right opportunities, anything is possible.” Kgomotso’s job choice is uncommon, particularly among women, making her accomplishments all the more impressive.

She began her career in 2019 as a learner in PG Glass’s youth development programme, which aims to provide young people with the skills and opportunity they need to excel in a variety of trades. Her perseverance, remarkable talents, and unwavering pursuit of perfection landed her a permanent position as a roaming technician for the company. Steven Lurie, the commercial director of PG Glass said: “Kgomotso’s achievement is a proud moment for all of us. It underscores the importance of providing equal opportunities and support for young talent.