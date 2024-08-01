Women’s Month: ‘Women are equally capable of doing what their male counterparts are doing’

As South Africa observes Women’s Month in August, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is celebrating the strength and resilience of women in blue who strive to make this nation a better place. One such woman is Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili. She is the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Chairperson.

The NATJOINTS is a structure responsible for co-ordinating all security and law enforcement responses throughout the country. The structure is also responsible for policing major events in the country including National and Provincial Elections, the Presidential Inauguration and the Opening of Parliament among a host of other major events. The NATJOINTS is housed at the newly opened National Co-ordination Centre (NCC) where all operational interventions of the police and the NATJOINTS are co-ordinated and planned.

Mosikili is the SAPS’ first woman Deputy National Commissioner responsible for policing. In addition to her roles, she is also in charge of the Protection and Security Service (PSS) division and the Presidential Protection Service (PPS), which is responsible for the safety and security of all cabinet members including the president and deputy president. The National Operational Co-ordinating Centre (NOCC) also falls under her command where all multidisciplinary operations are monitored.

With 35 years of service under her belt, Mosikili has served the SAPS in a number of roles as an investigative officer, the station commander of the Mangaung, Makoane, Maokeng, Tseki, and Bethlehem police stations and the provincial head for visible policing in the Free State. Mosikili has also served as the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for crime detection in Gauteng. Her CV also includes serving as the Head of the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Investigations (FCS) Unit before her promotion in 2018 as head of detectives in the country.

Before she was appointed head of policing, Mosikili also served as the Deputy National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks). Under her watch, the BRICS Summit, AGOA, Netball World Cup, 2024 National and Provincial Elections, the announcement of the results, the first sitting of Parliament, the Presidential Inauguration, and the Opening of Parliament all took place without disruptions and incidents. Mosikili said her secret to success is hard work and dedication.