Women’s Month: Women industry leaders to celebrate women in business

August is Women’s Month and a group of businesswomen will be taking this opportunity to network and connect with industry leaders. On Wednesday, August 14, a group of powerful women will be meeting at the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town.

The event, ‘She Means Business - Celebrating Women’, will also hear insightful stories from expert speakers. Adriaans Attorneys and ESA Partner have organised this event from 9am to 1pm. The event takes place on Wednesday, August 14. Picture: suppled “Our expert speakers will share insightful stories about challenging the status quo and how they would reimagine the future of women in business. Learning through the experiences of other successful women, we trust our guests will feel motivated to make a change in their organisations,” the organisers said.

The keynote speakers include Catherine Jane-Paulse, the co-founder of Briefco and the South African Legal (SALT) network who will be discussing women raising the bar in innovative and creative solutions to everyday attorney challenges. Insaf Kamish, an investment specialist at Coronation Fund Managers will be doing a keynote address on economic equity for women: the key to financial freedom. Keziah Beck, a senior IT support manager at ESA Partner will also be highlighting the importance of understanding and protecting your identity in the cyber environment. This is pivotal as the emergence of AI and the advancement of technology is seen daily.