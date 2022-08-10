Working 12-hours didn’t deter cop from preparing for her maiden Comrades Marathon

Durban - Working 12-hour shifts and studying did not deter Sergeant Bethanie Mulaudzi from attempting participating in the 95th Comrades Marathon. Mulaudzi, who is based at the SAPS head offices, will run her first Comrades Marathon on August 28.

She is among 17 other female police officers out of 130 police officers who will be running this year’s race. To celebrate Women’s Month, SAPS said it wants to recognise stories of women’s grit and determination, like Mulaudzi. Mulaudzi, who works at the Protection and Security Services, has big ambitions for her maiden Comrades Marathon.

Although she admits she is nervous about running the gruelling 90-kilometres from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, she says she is looking forward to the experience. She said she has adequately prepared herself for what lies ahead and recently completed a 70 km race. Although she works a 12-hour-shift and is studying, Mulaudzi said she still makes time for training.

“If something is important to you, you will create time for it. Sometimes I just run around my residential area at night so that I don’t lose my fitness.” Her journey to the Comrades Marathon started off as a weight loss goal. “One morning on my morning run, I came across runners who told me because of my pace, I can do well at races.

“I then began running 21 kilometres.” As they say, the rest is history as she now has her sights set on “the ultimate human race”. IOL