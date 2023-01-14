12 Interesting and noteworthy events of South African and international importance that we can all relate to.

1914 The Gandhi-Smuts Agreement is reached between General Jan Smuts and Mahatma Gandhi, regarding voluntary registration, poll tax and the recognition of Indian marriages.

1943 Japan begins Operation Ke to evacuate its forces from the island of Guadalcanal.

1949 During ‘one fierce burst of terror which lasted from Friday afternoon, January 14, to Saturday morning, January 15’, blacks descend on Indian shops and homes in Durban while the forces of law and order look on. The result: 142 people of all races dead, 1 087 injured, and a factory, 58 stores and 247 dwellings destroyed. The outburst, writes RW Nowbath, editor of The Leader newspaper, was the result of the shocking conditions which the African people were forced to endure in and around Durban.