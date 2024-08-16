‘Your entry ticket is your toy - or toys!’: Get ready for the 42nd annual Cape Town Charity Toy Run!

The 42nd annual Cape Town Charity Toy Run will be hosted by Killarney International Raceway in November. Each year thousands of bikers from across Southern Africa gather for the Toy Run, one of the world’s biggest motorcycle charity events.

“Every year the Toy Run, as a registered charity, gives toys to thousands of children in foster homes, orphanages, clinics, places of safety, grassroots daycare centres and creches across the Western Cape, a silent minority for whom the opportunity to receive a gift would not exist were it not for this event,” Dave Abrahams spokesperson for Killarney said. Thousands of riders on motorcycles of every size and genre, festooned with toys of all descriptions will be descending on the Killarney racetrack in two massive convoys on Sunday, November 24. The annual Toy Run takes place in November. Photo: Dave Abrahams One convoy will leave from Athlone stadium at 10am and the other from Grandwest Casino at 10.30am.

“The first Cape Town Toy Run in 1983 hosted 76 motorcycles; this year’s event is confidently expected to bring together one hundred times that number. Nevertheless, in 2023 there was a shortfall of 3,000 toys between the requests received by the Toy Run Trust and the toys donated. This meant that 3,000 children in need did not receive a gift last year, because there weren’t enough to go around - it’s as simple and shameful as that. “So this year, the Toy Run is all about the children. There is no cover charge for the celebration at the end point; your entry ticket is your toy - or toys! The annual Toy Run takes place in November. Photo: Dave Abrahams “The Toy Run isn’t just for bikers; it’s for anybody who is ready to give back for the benefit of those who are in need. You’re invited to join the festivities at Killarney - just bring toys,” Abrahams said.