‘Your entry ticket is your toy - or toys!’: Get ready for the 42nd annual Cape Town Charity Toy Run!

The 42nd annual Cape Town Charity Toy Run will be hosted by Killarney International Raceway in November.
Each year thousands of bikers from across Southern Africa gather for the Toy Run, one of the world’s biggest motorcycle charity events.
“Every year the Toy Run, as a registered charity, gives toys to thousands of children in foster homes, orphanages, clinics, places of safety, grassroots daycare centres and creches across the Western Cape, a silent minority for whom the opportunity to receive a gift would not exist were it not for this event,” Dave Abrahams spokesperson for Killarney said.
Thousands of riders on motorcycles of every size and genre, festooned with toys of all descriptions will be descending on the Killarney racetrack in two massive convoys on Sunday, November 24.
One convoy will leave from Athlone stadium at 10am and the other from Grandwest Casino at 10.30am.
“The first Cape Town Toy Run in 1983 hosted 76 motorcycles; this year’s event is confidently expected to bring together one hundred times that number. Nevertheless, in 2023 there was a shortfall of 3,000 toys between the requests received by the Toy Run Trust and the toys donated. This meant that 3,000 children in need did not receive a gift last year, because there weren’t enough to go around - it’s as simple and shameful as that.
“So this year, the Toy Run is all about the children. There is no cover charge for the celebration at the end point; your entry ticket is your toy - or toys!
“The Toy Run isn’t just for bikers; it’s for anybody who is ready to give back for the benefit of those who are in need. You’re invited to join the festivities at Killarney - just bring toys,” Abrahams said.
The toys do not need to be new as the charity receives hundreds of pre-loved toys from far and wide.
“Each year the Toy Run receives thousands of fluffy toys (the symbol of the Toy Run is, after all, a teddy bear) but there is also a great need for toys for older children, such as dolls, toy vehicles (cars, motorcycles, trucks and, especially, fire engines) as well as sports sets, arts and crafts equipment and games,” Abrahams said.
After the toys are placed in the five-ton truck, individuals are invited to join the riders, free of charge, for the festivities including the bar and clubhouse which will be open for food and refreshments. Live music, a dedicated children’s play area, badge and T-shirt sales, motorcycle displays, and stalls.