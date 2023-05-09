by Joseph BOYLE Lying on his bed with a camera close to his face, Shabaz Ali raises his eyebrows, widens his eyes and drily ridicules the excessive lifestyles of internet influencers.

His videos on TikTok and Instagram have propelled the 30-year-old from Blackburn, northwest England, to internet celebrity and the cusp of mainstream fame -- yet he is the first to admit he is hardly a natural fit. He is a chemistry teacher with a thick northern accent, using slang unlikely to travel very well even to neighbouring counties, and he makes serious points about the growing gap between rich and poor. "My issue has always been overindulgence," he told AFP in a recent interview.

'Povvo pride' "In Britain, we grow up to be really ashamed about not having much. But you shouldn't be ashamed," Ali said. Instead, he wants to instil a sense of "povvo pride", using northern England slang for someone experiencing poverty. Seeing the ridiculousness of someone fixing a wedding cake to the ceiling, or spending $50 000 on an Hermes bag, hammers home the absurdity of current times.

Fuelled by boredom and a hot summer indoors, he started pushing out more short sketches, eventually hitting on the "povvo" vein of humour that saw his follower count take off. Now, he is selling his own merchandise, writing a book and thinking about a podcast and other media projects. Could he become the type of person he has been lampooning?

Ice cube fascination Ali is clear: He has no plans to give up teaching and he is not swapping Blackburn for Dubai, the global epicentre of influencer excess. "I think Dubai has lent itself to everything I'm the opposite of," he said. Equally important, he wants to avoid "bullying" humour and make sure he uses his celebrity to promote more important causes.