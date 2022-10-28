Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, October 28, 2022

Youth hope to change the narrative with free Peace for Sydenham concert

Lex LaFoy will take to the stage to perform at the free concert in Sydenham today (Saturday). l SUPPLIED

Published 2h ago

Durban – Anticipation is building ahead of a Peace 4 Sydenham free concert taking place at Barns Road grounds today from 10am.

The concert hopes to bring residents together following months of gang violence and has been arranged by the youth aimed at changing the narrative in the community.

In recent months, IOL has reported on the running gun battles between rival gangs that has negatively impacted on residents.

"We as the youth want to change the narrative of violence being a part of our communities. So we’ve created an event for people to come together, have fun, enjoy good music and unite for a cause.

“The team that has helped make this a reality all share the same heart. We want healing and wholeness in our communities. We want people to be able to feel safe and enjoy life as they rightfully should," said project manager, Ash-Leigh La Foy.

Those attending can also look forward to quality entertainment provided by artists like T.R.O, Nu Savoys, Lex LaFoy, Biggy Brandz, Shardenay, Salt, L.O.F United, DJ Sanks, DJ Tweek, Zeedah, Baraka and lots more.

There will also be food on sale and no outside food or alcohol is allowed at the event.

Posters advertising the peace concert. l SUPPLIED

Durban

