Youth hope to change the narrative with free Peace for Sydenham concert

The concert hopes to bring residents together following months of gang violence and has been arranged by the youth aimed at changing the narrative in the community.

In recent months, IOL has reported on the running gun battles between rival gangs that has negatively impacted on residents.

"We as the youth want to change the narrative of violence being a part of our communities. So we’ve created an event for people to come together, have fun, enjoy good music and unite for a cause.

“The team that has helped make this a reality all share the same heart. We want healing and wholeness in our communities. We want people to be able to feel safe and enjoy life as they rightfully should," said project manager, Ash-Leigh La Foy.