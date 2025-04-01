Zarah Ramsamy's legacy: The feeding project that continues to help needy children

While her life may have ended tragically, Zarah Ramsamy's legacy lives on through the Zarah Project, a feeding scheme catering to the hundreds of children living in the Bonela and surrounding areas. Zarah, 11, was killed in Malvern in September 2024. She had alighted from her parent's car during a hijacking at a well-known eatery when the hijackers allegedly ran over her in the parking lot.

Less than a month later, police arrested a police officer who was allegedly found in possession of Zarah's mother's bank card. Letitia Naidoo, operations manager at the Embassy Foundation at the Embassy Church in Bonela, explained that the feeding project runs during the school holidays. Donations from Zarah's school, Penzance Primary "Throughout the school year, many children receive much-needed meals through the school nutrition program. We are aware that this is often the only meal some children receive in a day.

"When school holidays approach many children lose access to that much-needed meal hence we created a feeding project to feed the children in the local community of Mayville which is the area our foundation services," Naidoo explained. She said the feeding project, which was launched in 2022, was named after Zarah, the youngest contributor to the project. "I would often see her name come through on the envelopes and think her mom, Shaida, was donating on her behalf. One day I thanked her and Shaida had no idea what I was talking about," Naidoo said.

"She told me Zarah had been giving out of her own pocket money because she had a heart for children her age who were less fortunate than she was. "I was taken aback that such a young little girl would so freely give on her own accord. When she tragically passed our church family was devastated and as a foundation, we were so sad that such a generous and beautiful soul was taken from us. We renamed the project last year after her passing in honour of all the times she helped feed these very same kids," Naidoo explained. One of the Zarah Project feeding projects held during a recent holiday The feeding project feeds on average 200 needy children every day during school holidays.

Naidoo said they are hoping to expand to allow for daily feeds. Those interested in donating to the project can contact the Embassy Foundation on 063 099 8979. [email protected]