FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile in court facing incitement charges

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the 31-year-old also faces a charge of the Contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

DURBAN: Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning, charged with Incitement to commit public violence.

The State alleges that between July 8 to July 11, at or near Warwick Avenue in Durban, Khanyile unlawfully and intentionally incited, instigated, commanded or procured persons unknown to the State to commit public violence.

It is further alleged that on July 10, near Smith Street, Durban, he convened a gathering to address the nation which was not for purposes of a funeral or work.

“These relate to incidences of looting and public violence that occurred in Kwazulu-Natal in mid-July,” said Natasha Kara, the NPA spokesperson in KZN.