Festivities continue at eNyokeni palace after crowning of Prince Simakade as ‘Zulu King’

Nongoma - Members of the Zulu royal family, in support of Prince Simakade, last night ushered him into the sacred royal kraal, thus “crowning” him “King of the Zulu nation”. The ushering to the kraal of the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini happened behind closed doors and the media was not allowed to take any pictures or videos since it was a private ceremony.

According witness accounts, he was ushered into the kraal at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma around 10pm on Saturday. It was initially said he would enter the kraal at midnight. From there, a handful of royal family members and Zulu regiments loyal to his cause started calling him “Bayede” the Zulu royal salutation reserved for a reigning King. Short videos that were recorded by some royal family members who took part in the ritual showed regiments dancing and saluting the new “King”.

The ushering into the scared royal kraal is the last rite before a King is publicly coronated. WATCH: Three members of the community of Nongoma have just arrived singing at eNyokeni palace for the ritual of Prince Simakade entering the kraal to become King of the Zulus. @IOL pic.twitter.com/6KJ8D2P0in — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 13, 2022 Earlier on Saturday, Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu, one of the royal faces in the campaign to “crown” Simakade as King, said once he has entered the kraal, he would then be King. “He will enter the kraal as a Prince and come out as a King,” Prince Mandlakapheli told IOL.

It was during that time Prince Mandlakapheli revealed that they had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa and asked him to recognise the new “King”. He also revealed that while waiting for the government to provide the necessary funding for the new “King”, royal family members would provide for him. On Sunday, there were reports that the festivities following the “crowning” were continuing at the palace in Nongoma in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. WATCH: Another group of Zulu warriors has arrived at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma. Their song says "you started to fret even before we have arrived." @IOL pic.twitter.com/rCafir4m36 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 13, 2022 It was expected that members of the public would join members of the royal family in the festivities. Attendance is expected to pick up slightly after a disappointing turn-out yesterday where only a handful of community members and regiments showed up.

WATCH: More SAPS vans carrying public order policing members are arriving at eNyokeni palace as the hour for Prince Simakade to enter the sacred kraal draws nearer. Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu told IOL that thereafter, Prince Simakade will be King of the Zulus. @IOL pic.twitter.com/XvkmQbegqI — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 13, 2022 Meanwhile, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the only officially recognised King of the Zulu nation, will perform his entering the kraal ritual this coming Saturday at KwaKhangelamankengane, which is halfway between Pongola and Nongoma. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the monarch’s traditional prime minister, said the ceremony would be opened to members of the public who would like to witness it. [email protected]

