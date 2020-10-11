FFC chairperson Daniel Plaatjies has died

Durban - Chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission, Professor Daniel Plaatjies, has passed away. According to a statement issued by his family, Plaatjies passed away of natural causes on Saturday. Professor Plaatjies was appointed Chairperson of the FFC Commission on June 1. Plaatjies was described as a South African patriot who dedicated his life the to the cause of social justice and non-racialism. He was also an outstanding intellectual and made a significant contribution to scholarship even as he engaged actively in the creation of South African democracy. FFC Deputy Chairperson, Michael Sachs, said Plaatjies's acute and insightful contribution to financial and fiscal debates will be sorely missed in Parliament and public life.

"The commission itself has lost an able and energetic chairperson, who had lifted the FFC to a new level.

Professor Plaatjies held a doctorate in Governance, Public Policy and Public Finance from the University of the Witwatersrand. He was a former Head of the School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand, a former executive director at the

Human Sciences Research Council and a Visiting Professor at the University of Free State School of Business. He served the Republic of South Africa in numerous positions in government," Sachs said.

I know few people who believed more fervently in our country’s possibilities than the development activist, Daniel Plaatjies. My heart is broken that you have left us, moved on to higher duty — Jonathan Jansen (@JJ_Stellies) October 11, 2020

I am so sad to hear of the passing of Prof Daniel Plaatjies. I’ve worked with him for years, considered him a friend. He was a regular attendee at parliamentary meetings, and we often met up at his favourite coffee shop to discuss the latest political happenings together. — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) October 11, 2020

He was insightful with a cheerful argumentative style and loved a good debate.



Prof Plaatjies’ family can be very proud of his long and distinguished contribution to the South African public service. My sincere condolences to his family. — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) October 11, 2020

Highly intelligent, calm, insightful, such a gentleman. Our thoughts are with Lydia and children Danelle, Lidian & Leandré😭😭😭 — Fritz Klaaste (@Soundsenz) October 11, 2020

Professor Plaatjies is survived by his wife, Lydia, and children Danelle, Lidian and Leandré.

