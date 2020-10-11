News
Chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission, Professor Daniel Plaatjies, has passed away. Picture: Supplied
Chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission, Professor Daniel Plaatjies, has passed away. Picture: Supplied

FFC chairperson Daniel Plaatjies has died

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Durban - Chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission, Professor Daniel Plaatjies, has passed away.

According to a statement issued by his family, Plaatjies passed away of natural causes on Saturday.

Professor Plaatjies was appointed Chairperson of the FFC Commission on June 1.

Plaatjies was described as a South African patriot who dedicated his life the to the cause of social justice and non-racialism. He was also an outstanding intellectual and made a significant contribution to scholarship even as he engaged actively in the creation of South African democracy.

FFC Deputy Chairperson, Michael Sachs, said Plaatjies's acute and insightful contribution to financial and fiscal debates will be sorely missed in Parliament and public life.

"The commission itself has lost an able and energetic chairperson, who had lifted the FFC to a new level.

Professor Plaatjies held a doctorate in Governance, Public Policy and Public Finance from the University of the Witwatersrand. He was a former Head of the School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand, a former executive director at the

Human Sciences Research Council and a Visiting Professor at the University of Free State School of Business. He served the Republic of South Africa in numerous positions in government," Sachs said.

Professor Plaatjies is survived by his wife, Lydia, and children Danelle, Lidian and Leandré.

IOL

Share this article: