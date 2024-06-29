Fire kills two, leaves 7 displaced in Strand

A fire in the informal settlement of Nomzamo in Strand claimed the lives of two people on Saturday. The fire rapidly swept through the settlement, according to the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue service.

They were informed of the fire at around 2am and firefighters were immediately sent to the settlement. "Several firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene and firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze by 3 o'clock," according to the City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse. "The blaze destroyed five informal structures and left seven people displaced," he added.

Carelse said that authorities still do not yet know how the fire was started. "Sadly, the bodies of the two men were found among the debris and were certified deceased by medical personnel. While the cause of the fire is yet to be identified, the South African Police Service is investigating the matter,“ he concluded. Fire claims mom and three kids Earlier this week, a woman and her three young children were killed in a house fire in the Eastern Cape, while her husband and an infant escaped.

According to the Department of Education in the Eastern Cape, their house burnt to ashes while they had been asleep. The incident took in the Mbulukweza village. In sending his condolences, the Eastern Cape MEC of Education Fundile Gade said two of the three learners were enrolled at Mzantsi primary school, while one was studying at Upper Mbulukweza primary school, Mbulukweza village when the incident happened.