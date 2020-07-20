Firefighters battle Boksburg petrol station blaze for eight hours

Johannesburg - Ekurhuleni Emergency Services firefighters spent eight hours fighting a blaze that erupted at a petrol station in Boksburg on Sunday evening. It's believed the blaze started when a veld fire spread to the Engen petrol station. Although the petrol pumps and the convenience shop did not catch fire, the tyre store was razed. Part of the premises that stored old tyres was razed to the ground. A wendyhouse was also destroyed. Despite efforts to bring the fire under control, on Monday morning it was still smouldering.

However, fire fighters were still at the scene, ready to contain the fire if it sparked up again.

Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Emergency Services's Eric Maloka said they received a call before 6pm on Sunday and immediately rushed to the scene.

There, he said, they were informed grass that was burning outside the premises had started the blaze.

"It spread to the yard of the filing station. However, the petrol site was not affected and there were no injuries nor casualties during and after operation.





Firefighters returned to the scene on Monday where the fire was still smoldering despite the fact about eight hours had been spent to put it out.

Maloka said they battled the fire until 2am.
















