First ANC January 8 statement after GNU

South Africa - Pretoria - 25 May 2023. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at FNB stadium during the party's Siyanqoba Rally.Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers MASHUDU SADIKE The ANC has had its fair share of challenges throughout its 113 years of existence with factions and in-fighting taking centre stage over the years while it has made several unfulfilled promises to the people of South Africa.

The party has fallen on hard times and will go into its 113th January 8 anniversary next week having to share government responsibilities with opposition parties after the May 29 election results led to the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU). The organisation is gearing up for its celebrations that will take place in Cape Town, a DA stronghold, next week. The ANC has made several assurances to its members since the advent of democracy but the party's internal factions pose a significant threat to its renewal efforts.

This was evident at the party’s 111th celebrations in Bloemfontein two years ago after Ramaphosa was re-elected as ANC president following a divisive contest at Nasrec the previous year. Ramaphosa vowed to tackle corruption, factionalism, and disunity within the party. However, the daunting task ahead raises questions about the party's ability to deliver on its promises to the people.

In his address at the party’s 111th anniversary, he emphasised the need for unity and renewal within the party. He acknowledged the party's weaknesses and pledged to address the challenges confronting the nation, including unemployment, poverty, inequality, and crime. Despite Ramaphosa's assurances, the ANC's internal dynamics suggest that factionalism remains an obstacle to the party's renewal.

At the time the Free State province, where the ANC was formed in 1912, had been plagued by infighting and failed elective conferences. The province's interim provincial committee (IPC) has struggled to hold a conference, with disgruntled members taking the party to court over issues including factionalism and infighting. Jacob Zuma, former ANC president and now leader of the MK Party. Ramaphosa's promises to the people, including the establishment of an independent anti-corruption agency and the strengthening of law-enforcement agencies, are still yet to be realised two years later.

The party's ability to deliver on these promises remains uncertain. The ANC's internal conflicts and factionalism may undermine its efforts to address the nation's pressing challenges. The party's future and its ability to deliver on its promises to the people hang in the balance with the DA, who is their second in command within the GNU, breathing down their necks.

In 2016, delivering his January 8 statement, then president Jacob Zuma, who has since left the ANC to form the uMkhontho weSizwe Party (MKP) also made promises to the people that were never delivered. Zuma pledged to speed up the process of land reform, aiming to transfer 30% of agricultural land to black people by 2014. He also said that the ANC government would reopen the lodgement date for land claims.

Soweto was buzzing when former president Thabo Mbeki visited Jabulani Mall as part of the ANC’s campaign trail ahead of the May 29 national and provincial elections. Kamogelo Moichela/ IOL The party committed to creating jobs and reducing unemployment, particularly among young people while expanding vocational training, linking skills development with industrial growth, and extending support to youth in accessing and developing skills. In the healthcare sector Zuma said the ANC would improve the management of hospitals, ensure the efficient use of resources, and provide better services to patients and continue to support the fight against HIV and AIDS. Zuma pledged to promote economic transformation, support black economic empowerment, and increase state intervention in the economy. The party said it would also work to reduce inequality and poverty.

Like Ramaphosa, Zuma emphasised the importance of unity and discipline within the party, urging members to work together to achieve the organisation's goals. The party for years has been singing the same tune saying they would continue to support the Alliance with the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), however the former has since announced that it will be contesting elections outside of the ANC. At its centenary celebration in Mangaung, Bloemfontein in 2012, then president Thabo Mbeki delivered a speech, highlighting the party's history and its commitment to building a better future.

Mbeki recalled the promises made by the ANC to the people of the country, including the provision of basic services such as healthcare, social security, housing, electricity, water and sanitation. He noted that while significant progress has been made, challenges remain. The former president emphasised the importance of unity and nation-building, saying that the ANC has always promoted unity across racial, gender and class divides. He praised the party's ability to adapt to changing circumstances and its commitment to democratic values.