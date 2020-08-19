First for SA as Gauteng gets hospital made of frame steel
Johannesburg - The construction of South Africa’s first hospital built using light frame steel is currently underway in Gauteng and it will be ready to receive patients by the end of September.
In a statement on Wednesday Futurecon, a light steel frame construction company, said it was working in partnership with Concor to complete the 10,000 square metre building in just 10 weeks, fulfilling the government’s urgent need for additional hospital beds as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Construction of these intensive care wards, which will be located on the grounds of Jubilee Hospital in Hermanskraal, north of the capital Pretoria, demonstrates the unprecedented speed with which modern-day building methods can provide rapid build solutions, Futurecon director and project manager Gerrit Burger said.
The project broke ground at the end of July and Futurecon is already in discussions with property developers looking to build additional hospitals using this method of construction.
"Because of the nature of the crisis that South Africa faces at present, the key factor here is our ability to complete a large building in approximately half the time needed for similar projects," Burger said.
"Our buildings are not only faster to construct but are also stronger, more thermally efficient and more cost-effective than those using traditional building methods. This makes light steel frame construction a good choice for building similar facilities, even when we are not facing a major health threat."
Despite delivering structures that are stronger than their counterparts erected using more traditional building methods, light steel frame constructions are also more thermally and acoustically efficient.
Burger said these efficiencies meant it would cost the department of health far less to run the building in the future as it would need to spend much less on heating and ventilation than it would in comparable brick or concrete facilities.
IOL