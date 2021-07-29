Fisherman escapes with minor injury after boat capsizes at Durban beach

Durban: A fisherman was taken to hospital after his boat capsized on Virginia Beach, Durban North on Thursday morning. According to Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst, emergency services responded to an overturned fishing boat just after 10am.

“Reports indicate that a fisherman got into difficulty after getting too close to the back line, eventually resulting in the boat overturning as it got closer to the shore. “An elderly adult male was assessed and found to have sustained minor injuries. “Once stabilised, the gentleman was transported by ambulance to hospital for further care.”

In a separate incident, in February, four people were rescued after the boat they were in capsized in a big swell at the Tugela River mouth on the KZN North Coast. “Halfway through the launch, towards midbreak, the vessel capsized in the big swell and all four passengers were thrown off the vessel.” Herbst said lifeguards and fisherman rescued the four passengers and brought them back to shore.