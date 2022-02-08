Fisherman finds body of mom and baby swept away in KZN river
Share this article:
Durban: The body of a mother and her baby who were swept away while crossing the Mvoti River, on the KZN North Coast, on Monday has been recovered.
According to Paul Herbst from Medi Response, reports from the scene indicated that a mother, with her baby on her back, was crossing the flowing river when they were both swept away.
“Witnesses to the incident managed to get to safety and to call for help.”
Herbst said one of the fishermen who had been casting his net at around 7pm Monday evening came across the bodies.
“The baby was still tied to the mom. SAPS Search and Rescue retrieved the deceased and handed them over to authorities.”
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an inquest docket is being investigated by KwaDukuza SAPS.
IOL