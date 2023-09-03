Five killed as Greyhound bus, car collide in the Free State

Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said three men and two women were declared dead at the scene.

Five people were killed in a collision between a Greyhound bus and a white Volkswagen Polo hatchback at the crossing of N6 national road and R702 road in the early hours of Sunday.

Covane said the police were called to the scene and on arrival discovered that the two vehicles had crashed into each other.

He said according to the report, the bus was travelling in the southern direction towards Reddersburg and reportedly ran over the Polo which was travelling from the east direction to the west and failed to obey the stop sign.

"The Polo then rolled, resulting in three of its occupants being ejected while the driver and the other passenger remained trapped inside. All emergency services personnel were summoned to the scene and the five occupants in the Volkswagen Polo were declared dead. The driver of the bus was rushed to the local hospital for treatment of injuries."