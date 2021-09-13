Five life terms for KZN killer who shot dead five people including a pregnant woman

DURBAN: A 26-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who went on a shooting spree, killing five people including a 21-year-old pregnant woman, has begun serving five life terms in prison. Lungani Maphumulo, 26, was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

KZN police said the murders took place between July and October 2018 in the Ngcongangconga, Wewe, Nambithani, Chibini and other areas under the Nsuze policing precinct. Maphumulo’s victims included Nqaba Shwabede, 36, Ndumiso Gabriel Mnyaka, 34, Mzokuthula Nhlanhla Ngcobo, 31, Sphephelo Ngcobo, 27, and Zinhle Vilakazi, 21. Vilakazi was pregnant. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said all the victims were fatally shot at their homestead.

“Maphumulo was also sentenced to 116 years’ imprisonment for burglary, robbery, attempted murders, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as discharging of firearm in a public place.” All sentences will run concurrently. Gwala praised the SAPS detectives who compiled all the evidence that led to the successful sentencing of Maphumulo who had been troubling the Nsuze community.

IOL