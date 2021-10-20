Five life terms of imprisonment for KZN serial rapist who preyed on girls as young as 14

Durban: A KZN man who raped five women, among them a teenager, has been sentenced to five life terms of imprisonment. Bongani Mokoena, 36, was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court after being convicted of five counts of rape.

Police said, in addition to that, Mokoena was sentenced to an additional 30 years for two counts of robbery, nine years for three counts of kidnapping and three years imprisonment for assault with the purpose to inflict grievous bodily harm. According to police, these incidents took place in the Mountain Rise area between August 10, 2018, and October 18, 2018. The victims were aged between14 and 33.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Mokoena’s modus operandi was to lure victims who were walking around the area looking for employment. “He would inform them that his employer was looking for a domestic assistant to help at his home. The victim believed Mokoena and followed him to the said employer. While walking, he overpowered, dragged them into the bush, assaulted, raped and robbed them of their belongings. “Mokoena stabbed two victims who were fortunate enough to survive the stabbing. They were taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Gwala said the accused was arrested Masukwana in Pietermaritzburg. “He was positively identified by all five victims and was charged accordingly.” In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was jailed to 10 years for the rape of an eight-year-old girl.

Xolani Mfanyana was sentenced in Pongola Regional Court. Police said on June 29, 2020, the victim had been visiting her friend’s home when her friends uncle called her to another room and asked her to remove her skirt. “She declined, and he overpowered and raped her. The man was caught by one of his siblings, who went and informed the mother of the victim. A case of rape was opened at Pongola SAPS for investigation, and he was arrested the following day,” concluded Gwala.