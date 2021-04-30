Five men accused of murdering two brothers on Mpumalanga farm granted bail

Johannesburg - Five men accused of killing two brothers on a farm in Mpumalanga were on Friday granted R10 000 bail each.

Daniel Malan, 38, Cornelius Greyling, 26, Othard Clingberg, 58, and Michael Sternberg, 31, and Zenzele Yende were arrested after Zenzele and Mgcini Coka were shot dead two weeks ago at the Pampoenkraal farm in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

It is understood that the siblings were seeking seasonal employment at the farm and a scuffle ensued, leading to their deaths.

The five men were then charged with two counts of murder and one of defeating the ends of justice.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Mpumalanga Monica Nyuswa said the men were each granted bail of R10 000 on Friday morning.

“Their case was postponed to June 30 for further investigation,” Nyuswa said.

The men were released on conditions such as not to interfere with witnesses, that they attend court until their case was finalised, and that they must not discuss the matter with farmworkers.

Allegations are that a group of seasonal farmworkers had gone to one of the accused over a labour-related matter on the day of the murders. There was then a clash that led to the Coka brothers being shot dead.

During the bail application, the five accused argued that the state witnesses had been dishonest when giving statements to the police.

They claimed that the shooting of the brothers had been as a result of a confrontation between the accused and a group of protesters which later turned violent.

IOL