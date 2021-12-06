Five-month-old boy dies shortly after arriving in hospital following crash on N3 near Hilton

Durban: A five-month-old baby, who was pulled from the wreckage following a crash on the N3, died after shortly arriving in hospital. According to Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services group director Colin David, they responded to reports of an accident on the N3 near Hilton on Saturday afternoon at around 2pm.

“Mi7 medics found that a vehicle had overturned, injuring three patients, including a five-month-old baby. “Another patient was also trapped in the wreckage. “The responding EMS crew made a decision to split up: one would remain on scene to treat the patient entrapped in the wreckage, and the other would rush the infant to hospital.

“Unfortunately, the infant was declared deceased at the hospital after full resuscitation was attempted,” said David, who extended his condolences to the bereaved family. David said another emergency medical service provider extricated the entrapped patient, and they were treated. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it is alleged a vehicle lost control on the N3 south-bound and overturned.