Five people, including a child, die in horrific Mpumalanga crash

Pretoria – Five people were killed in a head on collision involving a Volkswagen Golf and a Nissan sedan on the R23 Road between Standerton and Val, the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison said today. Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Vusi Shongwe said the crash happened on Sunday night, and he again pleaded with motorists to obey the rules of the road.

Story continues below Advertisment

Shongwe also encouraged motorists to reduce speed in the wet weather. “Let us be discerning on the road and make our safety and that of other road users, a high priority. We must all play our part to end carnage on our roads by obeying the rules and adjusting our driving according to various prevailing conditions on the road,” Shongwe said. Both vehicles caught fire upon impact.

Story continues below Advertisment

The deceased include both male drivers, two female passengers and a child. “One person was seriously injured while two people escaped with slight injuries. The injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital in Standerton,” the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison said. “The cause of the crash is not known at this point. However, contravention of the rules may have caused the crash. The investigation is already under way.”

Story continues below Advertisment

In February, at least nine learners were killed in a crash in Mpumalanga. The body of the ninth learner was discovered meters away from the taxi crash scene. The crash happened on the D267 Road between Dundonald and Mayflower, as the minibus taxi was transporting learners home after school. IOL