Five tips to stay safe during a flood

Durban: At least 20 people in KwaZulu Natal have lost their lives following heavy rainfall that has led to flooding. Emergency workers in the province have had their hands full doing rescues.

According to Russel Meiring from ER 24, heavy rainfall contributes to smaller rivers and low-lying areas filling up quickly, leaving dangerous conditions across large parts of an affected area. Here are 5 tips to keep safe: Plan if you live in an area prone to flash floods:

*A flash flood is a rapid flooding of a low-lying area which may be caused by heavy rain associated with a severe thunderstorm or even a tropical storm. You will not always have a warning that these deadly, sudden floods are coming. So, if you live in areas prone to flash floods, plan accordingly to protect your family and property. Seek cover if you caught in a storm: *If you are caught in a heavy storm, try and find cover. Ensure that you are not in the open or near any large trees or high rising objects that might be struck by lightning. In large open spaces, you may also be at risk to be struck by lightning. Be sensible and seek cover.

Make sure your car is road-worthy, don’t stop on side of highway: *Visibility will be decreased during heavy downpours, which will affect your ability to see other vehicles on the road and pedestrians. Keep a longer than normal following distance and ensure that you decrease your speed. Your vehicle must be roadworthy, and your windscreen wipers must be in perfect condition. If you cannot continue your journey, stop at your closest filling station or covered area. Avoid stopping on the side of highways or under bridges. Get out of your car during a flood:

*If you are trapped in your vehicle during a flash flood, instead attempt to abandon your vehicle to try and get to higher ground. If you get swept away in the floodwaters, try to grab onto anything you can to pull yourself to safety. Switch of electrical devices if your home floods: *If flooding occurs at your home, ensure that all your electrical devices are switched off at the main distribution board. Do not attempt to unplug or switch off electrical appliances near the water. Rather disconnect all main power from your main distribution board in your house. It is advisable that you know where this distribution board is situated and where the main switch is located.

