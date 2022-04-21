Five to remain behind bars for stabbing man outside Vryburg tavern

Durban: Five of the six men accused of killing a man outside a tavern in April will remain behind bars. The body of Lucky Boy Mareekae, 30, was found at the corner of Vry and De Kock streets on April 2. He had been stabbed several times.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the NPA five of the accused, Keaobaka Motswamere, 26, Tlotlo Serapelwane, 22, Mosimanegape Segotlong, 26, Obakeng Matiting, 23, and Thabiso Seane, 22, were denied bail in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court. Ntlafatso Velele, 21, was granted R5 000 bail. According to Henry Mamothame, NPA North West spokesperson, Velele was ordered to report to the Vryburg police station on Mondays and Fridays.

Story continues below Advertisment

“He should attend school regularly and perform to the court’s satisfaction.” According to police reports, the six accused and the deceased had a quarrel outside a tavern. “The suspects allegedly took out knives and stabbed Mereekae several times on the body.”

Story continues below Advertisment

The six suspects were arrested in Huhudi, in Vryburg. The matter was adjourned to June 14 for further investigation. IOL