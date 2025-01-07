Five-year-old boy critically injured in gang-related shooting in Manenberg

A five-year-old boy was shot in the head and two women were wounded in a gang-related shooting in Manenberg on Monday. The boy had been walking to the shop with his father when he was hit by a stray bullet.

The two female victims aged 31 and 54 were sitting outside a house on Irvine Street. The boy was taken to Red Cross Memorial Hospital where he was stabilised. According to Manenberg police spokesperson, Captain Ian Bennett, at about 6.45pm the victims were caught in a gang crossfire.

“It is alleged that the two ladies were sitting in front of an address in Irvine Street, Manenberg, and the five-year-old boy was walking with his father towards the tuckshop. “Shots were randomly shot towards the males who were also walking to the shop. As the gunshots rang out, the five-year-old boy ran towards a house and collapsed. “It was then discovered that the boy was struck in the head and the women were struck in the thigh and lower back, respectively, by stray bullets that left the community traumatised.”

Bennett said the unknown suspects fled on foot and have not yet been arrested. Three counts of attempted murder have been opened for investigation. Station commander Brigadier Jayce Naidoo has vowed to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book for the shooting.

“The disregard for human life by the gangs has shown once again how cowardly their actions are,” he said. Anyone with information regarding this ruthless gang shooting can contact Manenberg SAPS at 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop at 0860010111. Manenberg Community police forum chairperson, Vernon Visagie, said sporadic shootings have been normalised in the area.

“We condemn the senseless shooting. It was so unnecessary and these shootings are taking place now frequently. “The child was walking with his father to the shop, and now children in the community are deprived of enjoying their school holidays, the much-needed break. There is a time for rejoicing to be with family and it turns out to be a time of mourning and sadness. “We strongly condemn these shootings. It must not become a norm in our community and people must speak out because we can see where this is going.